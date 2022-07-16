Nabox Tops 1-Day Volume of $582,653.00 (NABOX)

Nabox (NABOX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 15th. In the last seven days, Nabox has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. Nabox has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $582,653.00 worth of Nabox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nabox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004824 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00052325 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001606 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00024730 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001864 BTC.
Nabox Coin Profile
Nabox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,345,491,935 coins. Nabox’s official Twitter account is @naboxwallet.
Buying and Selling Nabox
