Nabox Tops 1-Day Volume of $582,653.00 (NABOX)

Nabox (NABOX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 15th. In the last seven days, Nabox has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. Nabox has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $582,653.00 worth of Nabox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nabox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00052325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00024730 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Nabox Coin Profile

Nabox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,345,491,935 coins. Nabox’s official Twitter account is @naboxwallet.

Buying and Selling Nabox

