mStable USD Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (MUSD)

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. mStable USD has a total market cap of $40.99 million and approximately $11,145.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,204.35 or 0.99950810 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00043224 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00024567 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001131 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable.

mStable USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

