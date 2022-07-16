Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Barclays downgraded shares of Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Pareto Securities raised shares of Mowi ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. DNB Markets lowered shares of Mowi ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $235.00.

Get Mowi ASA alerts:

Mowi ASA Trading Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS MHGVY opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Mowi ASA has a 1-year low of $21.27 and a 1-year high of $29.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Mowi ASA Company Profile

Mowi ASA ( OTCMKTS:MHGVY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mowi ASA will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mowi ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mowi ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.