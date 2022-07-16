Morgan Stanley Lowers Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target to $93.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.40.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

NYSE PAG opened at $105.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.47. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $74.87 and a 1 year high of $123.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $0.82. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 17.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 32.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.