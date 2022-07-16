Morgan Stanley Lowers Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $79.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MGA. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $92.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Magna International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Magna International and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.55.

Magna International Price Performance

MGA opened at $55.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.12. Magna International has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $90.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Magna International will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 31.9% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 549.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 22,147 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the first quarter worth $574,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the first quarter worth $2,036,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 8.6% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 62.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Stories

