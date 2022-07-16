Morgan Stanley Lowers Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $139.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $139.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LEA. Cowen decreased their price objective on Lear from $203.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lear from $197.00 to $157.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.53.

Lear Price Performance

Lear stock opened at $129.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.44. Lear has a 1 year low of $118.38 and a 1 year high of $195.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.15 and a 200-day moving average of $146.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Transactions at Lear

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lear will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $99,885.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $99,885.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $525,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,097 shares of company stock worth $2,011,928 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Lear by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Lear by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Lear by 27,995.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 866,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $158,674,000 after buying an additional 863,654 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Lear by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 141,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,863,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Lear by 209.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

