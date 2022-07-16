Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 221.4% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,116,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 526,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,048,000 after acquiring an additional 88,169 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,260,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,035,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $693,000. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Stock Performance

Shares of IIF traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $22.99. 9,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,760. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $28.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.49.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

