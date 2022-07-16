Morgan Stanley Downgrades Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) to Equal Weight

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $48.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.12% from the company’s previous close.

OM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Outset Medical from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Outset Medical Stock Up 3.0 %

OM opened at $16.65 on Thursday. Outset Medical has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average is $33.25. The company has a market capitalization of $795.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.30.

Insider Transactions at Outset Medical

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78). Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.58% and a negative net margin of 125.91%. The company had revenue of $30.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.35 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Outset Medical will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 2,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $104,448.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,105.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 2,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $104,448.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,105.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $177,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,761,032.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,513 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,718 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Outset Medical by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,324,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,313,000 after purchasing an additional 190,158 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Outset Medical by 3.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,525,000 after purchasing an additional 104,384 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Outset Medical by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,614,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,488,000 after purchasing an additional 338,146 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Outset Medical by 9.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,046,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,919,000 after purchasing an additional 174,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Outset Medical by 259.8% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,017,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,553 shares in the last quarter.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

