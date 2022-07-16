Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Short Interest Down 68.8% in June

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 474,700 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the June 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 330,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.04. 124,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,165. Molecular Templates has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.18. The company has a market cap of $58.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.55.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 177.06% and a negative return on equity of 110.16%. The company had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $236,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,192,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,206,563.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,192,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,206,563.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin M. Lalande bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $91,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 452,000 shares of company stock valued at $458,980 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTEM. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 131,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 40,979 shares in the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Molecular Templates from $8.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Molecular Templates from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

