Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $3.82 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Sather Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,819,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 52.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.4% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI traded up $4.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $349.45. 1,750,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,028. The company has a market capitalization of $118.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $338.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.11. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.87 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $401.00 to $398.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.57.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

