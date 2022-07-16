Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC) Short Interest Down 48.3% in June

Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 48.3% from the June 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mission Advancement Stock Performance

MACC stock remained flat at $9.80 during midday trading on Friday. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,055. Mission Advancement has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75.

Institutional Trading of Mission Advancement

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Mission Advancement during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,287,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Advancement in the first quarter worth $2,448,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mission Advancement by 3.3% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 827,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 26,719 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of Mission Advancement by 26.7% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 94,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 19,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Advancement in the first quarter worth $10,076,000. 63.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mission Advancement Company Profile

Mission Advancement Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mission Advancement Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

