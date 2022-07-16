MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Short Interest Update

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 65.9% from the June 15th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS High Income Municipal Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 183,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 17,548 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 21.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CXE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.93. The company had a trading volume of 33,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,419. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.26. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $5.50.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

