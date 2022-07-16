Metadium (META) Price Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

Metadium (META) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 15th. One Metadium coin can now be purchased for $0.0347 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metadium has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Metadium has a total market cap of $58.59 million and $3.89 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004830 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,722.21 or 0.99950853 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009270 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004823 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003354 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Metadium Profile
Metadium (META) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Metadium Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
