Merit Group (LON:MRIT) Shares Down 1.1%

Merit Group plc (LON:MRIT – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 43 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 44 ($0.52). 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 13,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.50 ($0.53).

Merit Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 45.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 45.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.75, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Merit Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merit Group plc operates as a business intelligence, data, events, media, and training company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Dods and Merit Data & Technology segments. It offers an online service that provides access to political representatives and public affairs professionals; tailored intelligence to understand and react to political and policy issues; polling services to engage with civil service, NHS, and local government audiences; and MP polling service to ask politicians the questions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.