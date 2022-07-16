Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 178.6% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Price Performance

MDIBY traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $7.77. The stock had a trading volume of 32,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,422. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.19.

Get Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from €11.80 ($11.80) to €10.80 ($10.80) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.30.

About Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.