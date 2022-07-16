Max Sound Co. (OTCMKTS:MAXD) Short Interest Update

Max Sound Co. (OTCMKTS:MAXD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, a growth of 177.5% from the June 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,965,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Max Sound Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MAXD remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 37,393,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,489,094. Max Sound has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.
About Max Sound
