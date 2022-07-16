Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Short Interest Update

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decrease of 51.0% from the June 15th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Marine Petroleum Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Marine Petroleum Trust stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.30. The company had a trading volume of 9,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,254. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.39.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 79.72% and a return on equity of 89.58%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter.

Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is a positive change from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.85%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, the company had an overriding royalty interest in 55 oil and natural gas leases covering approximately 199,868 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

