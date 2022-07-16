Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Short Interest Update

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 825,100 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the June 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 355,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Maiden during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Maiden in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Maiden in the fourth quarter worth about $1,202,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Maiden by 4.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Maiden by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 968,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 33,134 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MHLD remained flat at $2.14 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 176,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,568. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.41. Maiden has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.74 million for the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 19.56% and a negative return on equity of 11.76%.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

