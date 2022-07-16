M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Given New $38.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.50 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MDC. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of M.D.C. from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.33.

M.D.C. Price Performance

Shares of MDC opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.37. M.D.C. has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $56.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.12. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is 24.01%.

Insider Activity at M.D.C.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $114,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,793.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 9,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $374,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $114,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,793.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

