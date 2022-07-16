Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 123.8% from the June 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Logistics Innovation Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,265,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,680,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,999,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,360,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,388,000. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. 2,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,670. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71. Logistics Innovation Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $9.85.

About Logistics Innovation Technologies

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses serving the senior market or capable of being repositioned to do so.

