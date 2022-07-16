LOCGame (LOCG) Price Down 1.6% This Week

LOCGame (LOCG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 15th. One LOCGame coin can currently be purchased for $0.0244 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. LOCGame has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $47,150.00 worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LOCGame has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004830 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00052741 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00023763 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001805 BTC.
LOCGame Coin Profile
LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 coins and its circulating supply is 50,209,206 coins. LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio. The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame.
LOCGame Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for LOCGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LOCGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.