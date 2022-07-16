Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) Short Interest Update

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 228.6% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 264,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 236,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 38,048 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 230.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 215,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $989,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $977,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,333. Live Oak Mobility Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77.

About Live Oak Mobility Acquisition

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

