Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001352 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $118,820.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00025447 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00251172 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001471 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000965 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

