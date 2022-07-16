Lifestyle International (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.05

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.05 and last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.
Lifestyle International Stock Down 0.8 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.
Lifestyle International Company Profile
Lifestyle International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates mid to upper-end department stores in Hong Kong. The company operates its stores under the SOGO brand. It owns and operates two SOGO department stores that offer daily necessities and luxury products, as well as personal care services, such as beauty salons.
