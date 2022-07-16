LEOcoin (LC4) Market Cap Tops $69,386.94

LEOcoin (LC4) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. LEOcoin has a market capitalization of $69,386.94 and $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LEOcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LEOcoin has traded flat against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,193.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,348.23 or 0.06361395 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000303 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00025529 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.68 or 0.00258008 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.05 or 0.00656087 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001496 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00081158 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.02 or 0.00519119 BTC.
- The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005902 BTC.
LEOcoin Profile
LEOcoin (LC4) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 coins. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. LEOcoin’s official website is www.lc4foundation.org. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling LEOcoin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
