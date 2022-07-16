Lanceria Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last Week (LANC)

Lanceria (LANC) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 16th. Lanceria has a market cap of $753,649.51 and approximately $75,085.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lanceria coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Lanceria has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00048833 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001663 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00021774 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001799 BTC.
Lanceria Coin Profile
Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs.
Lanceria Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Lanceria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lanceria and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.