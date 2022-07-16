Lake Street Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Lake Street Financial LLC reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR opened at $255.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.11 and its 200-day moving average is $271.31. The stock has a market cap of $185.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.57.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

