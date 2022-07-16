La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LJPC opened at $6.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average of $4.17. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $157.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 1.96.

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LJPC. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 435,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 67,219 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 15,344.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 30,535 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 242.6% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 92,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 65,710 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.