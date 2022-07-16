La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of LJPC opened at $6.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average of $4.17. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $157.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 1.96.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.
