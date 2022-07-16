Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) Short Interest Down 75.2% in June

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 75.2% from the June 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Kuke Music Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of Kuke Music stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.35. 90,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,281. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average is $3.22. The firm has a market cap of $39.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.59. Kuke Music has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $7.15.
Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter. Kuke Music had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 17.51%.
Kuke Music Company Profile
Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Music Learning Business; and Music Events and Performances Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.
