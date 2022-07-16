Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Short Interest Down 52.0% in June

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decrease of 52.0% from the June 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RDSMY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €182.00 ($182.00) to €162.00 ($162.00) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €189.00 ($189.00) to €188.00 ($188.00) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €166.00 ($166.00) to €155.00 ($155.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €190.00 ($190.00) to €185.00 ($185.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.00.

Koninklijke DSM Stock Up 1.8 %

Koninklijke DSM stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.30. 57,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,646. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.98. Koninklijke DSM has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Koninklijke DSM Cuts Dividend

About Koninklijke DSM

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.3593 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

