Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.58.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE KNX opened at $48.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.16.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 244.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,619,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,669 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after purchasing an additional 972,139 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,763.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,004,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,226,000 after purchasing an additional 950,763 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,013,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

See Also

