Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Lifted to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KNX. Raymond James increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.58.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of KNX stock opened at $48.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.23 and its 200 day moving average is $51.16. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 26,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 44,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Stories

