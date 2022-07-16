Kismet Acquisition Three (NASDAQ:KIII) Shares Up 0.2%

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.81 and last traded at $9.80. 70,580 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 56,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.
Kismet Acquisition Three Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIII. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 74,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 81,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.
About Kismet Acquisition Three
Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.
