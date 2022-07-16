Kismet Acquisition Three (NASDAQ:KIII) Shares Up 0.2%

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.81 and last traded at $9.80. 70,580 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 56,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

Kismet Acquisition Three Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76.

Get Kismet Acquisition Three alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIII. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 74,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 81,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kismet Acquisition Three

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kismet Acquisition Three Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kismet Acquisition Three and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.