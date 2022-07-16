Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €83.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €83.00 ($83.00) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 98.47% from the company’s previous close.

KGX has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €54.00 ($54.00) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €81.00 ($81.00) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €89.00 ($89.00) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($63.00) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($40.00) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Shares of KGX opened at €41.82 ($41.82) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €43.16 and its 200-day moving average price is €62.88. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($57.87) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($81.82).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

