Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.83

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.83 and traded as low as $3.48. Kingstone Companies shares last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 19,892 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kingstone Companies from $7.00 to $5.40 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Kingstone Companies Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $40.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.82.

Kingstone Companies Announces Dividend

Kingstone Companies ( NASDAQ:KINS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $28.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.50 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Kingstone Companies, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingstone Companies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 101,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 16,061 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 124,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 43,726 shares during the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,694,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 359,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 68,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal line of insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

See Also

