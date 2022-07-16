Kineko Price Tops $0.0284 (KKO)

Kineko (KKO) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 16th. One Kineko coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges. Kineko has a market cap of $265,404.64 and approximately $1,117.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kineko has traded 45.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004847 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00051743 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00023080 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001878 BTC.
Kineko Profile
Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi.
Kineko Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Kineko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kineko and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.