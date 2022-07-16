Kineko Price Tops $0.0284 (KKO)

Kineko (KKO) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 16th. One Kineko coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges. Kineko has a market cap of $265,404.64 and approximately $1,117.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kineko has traded 45.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00051743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00023080 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Kineko Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi.

Kineko Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kineko should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kineko using one of the exchanges listed above.

