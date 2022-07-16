Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Short Interest Update

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,000 shares, an increase of 73.9% from the June 15th total of 71,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of KCDMY stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $6.99. 72,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,859. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.06.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $613.19 million during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 82.50% and a net margin of 8.42%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.0868 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 5.23%. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KCDMY. UBS Group downgraded Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. HSBC cut Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, liquid body washes, micellar water, and makeup removing wipes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

