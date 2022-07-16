Keyence Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.72 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:KYCCF)

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Keyence in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara expects that the company will earn $2.72 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Keyence’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $15.50 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KYCCF opened at $374.60 on Thursday. Keyence has a 52-week low of $327.80 and a 52-week high of $711.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $445.58.

Keyence Company Profile

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells factory automation solutions worldwide. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units used for presence/absence and part differentiation applications.

