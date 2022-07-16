KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) PT Lowered to $19.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of KeyCorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.82.

KEY opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.77. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $27.17.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. KeyCorp’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 62,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 16,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

