KeyCorp Lowers ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target to $90.00

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

ITT has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on ITT from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ITT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.00.

ITT Stock Performance

NYSE ITT opened at $66.93 on Tuesday. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $63.77 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.48.

ITT Dividend Announcement

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. ITT had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $726.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ITT will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 6.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.3% during the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 24,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 285.2% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 166,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after acquiring an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

