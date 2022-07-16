KCCPAD Price Hits $0.0081 on Top Exchanges (KCCPAD)

KCCPAD (KCCPAD) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One KCCPAD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KCCPAD has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $193.00 worth of KCCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KCCPAD has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004824 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00052325 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001606 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00024730 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001864 BTC.
KCCPAD Profile
KCCPAD’s total supply is 136,144,011 coins. KCCPAD’s official Twitter account is @KCCPad_Official.
KCCPAD Coin Trading
