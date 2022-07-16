KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,130,000 shares, a drop of 45.4% from the June 15th total of 11,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of KBR stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,448,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,486. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. KBR has a 12-month low of $36.71 and a 12-month high of $56.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -63.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.54 and a 200 day moving average of $48.88.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 23.14% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. KBR’s payout ratio is -64.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KBR. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $50,127.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,046.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 1,050 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,127.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,046.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.99 per share, with a total value of $50,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,387.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBR. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of KBR by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in shares of KBR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 14,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of KBR by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of KBR by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of KBR by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

