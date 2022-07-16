Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Short Interest Update

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 476,500 shares, a growth of 262.1% from the June 15th total of 131,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 849,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.35. 448,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,244. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.71. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $9.83.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund
About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund
Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
Featured Stories
