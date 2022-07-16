Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Short Interest Update

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 476,500 shares, a growth of 262.1% from the June 15th total of 131,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 849,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.35. 448,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,244. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.71. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $9.83.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KYN. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 532.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.