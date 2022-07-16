Kalata (KALA) Trading 27.1% Lower This Week

Kalata (KALA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Kalata has a market cap of $35,714.09 and $214.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kalata coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kalata has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00049176 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001655 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00021747 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001830 BTC.
About Kalata
Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial.
Buying and Selling Kalata
