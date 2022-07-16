K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $29.83

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$29.83 and last traded at C$31.23, with a volume of 15702 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.93.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of C$333.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$32.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$33.06.

K-Bro Linen ( TSE:KBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$61.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$59.16 million. As a group, analysts predict that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 1.9186822 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is currently 193.55%.

In other K-Bro Linen news, Senior Officer Ryo Utahara sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.80, for a total value of C$26,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$89,609.60.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

