JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Short Interest Update

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 82.8% from the June 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on JSR in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:JSCPY traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,343. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.02 and a 200 day moving average of $29.77. JSR has a one year low of $23.64 and a one year high of $39.75.

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers synthetic rubbers, such as styrene-butadiene rubber, poly-butadiene rubber, ethylene, and propylene rubber and compounded products; thermoplastic elastomers and compounded products; latex for paper processing; general industrial-use latex; acrylic emulsions; high-functional dispersants; industrial particles; materials for heat insulation paints; materials for batteries; butadiene monomers, etc.

