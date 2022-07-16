JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) to Overweight

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $200.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.14.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $161.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.93 and a 200 day moving average of $174.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.26. CDW has a one year low of $152.15 and a one year high of $208.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.20. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CDW will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $169.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,578.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CDW

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of CDW by 2.2% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of CDW by 66.0% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of CDW by 9.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 2.6% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 18.9% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.