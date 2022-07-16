JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $185.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on QCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.08.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $144.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.94. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $161.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,351 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,244 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $735,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 48,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,909 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

