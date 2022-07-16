JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Price Target to $7.00

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.19% from the stock’s previous close.

COMM has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CommScope in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

CommScope Stock Performance

Shares of COMM stock opened at $6.47 on Thursday. CommScope has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $21.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.00.

Insider Activity

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 235.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CommScope will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 59,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $499,791.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,212,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,110,598.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen bought 17,887 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $145,063.57. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 209,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,217.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 59,927 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $499,791.18. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,212,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,110,598.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 87,814 shares of company stock valued at $714,555 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CommScope

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,781,000 after buying an additional 2,790,362 shares during the period. FPR Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 19,673,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $155,023,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in CommScope by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,146,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $142,995,000 after purchasing an additional 195,374 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CommScope by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in CommScope by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,015,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,039,000 after purchasing an additional 770,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Further Reading

