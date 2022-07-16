JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to C$148.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on CNI. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.12.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $111.66 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $137.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.586 per share. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 42.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 371,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,826,000 after acquiring an additional 18,380 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 488,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

